In a virtual hearing held this Thursday, February 18, 2021 by the Financial Services Committee of the House of Representatives, some of those who are behind the complicated stock market drama rendered accounts before the US Legislature.

When many thought that the GameStop phenomenon had gone down in history as one of the bitterest chapters in Wall Street history, it became clear in the United States Congress that the case is more alive than ever.

In a debate of more than five hours, the protagonists of the stock exchange saga that made headlines earlier this year, gave a statement before a diligent House of Representatives that demanded answers about what happened.

The phenomenon occurred earlier this year, when thousands of small investors came together to make the big Wall Street funds take heavy losses on their riskiest investments.

Specifically, they launched a campaign through a forum on the Reddit social network to buy shares en masse in the video game company GameStop to boost their shares, while the so-called ‘hedge funds’ were betting on their decline.

The GameStop title, which cost 4 dollars less than a year ago, at the end of January was already worth almost 350 dollars.

Market manipulation?

Virtually none of the protagonists of the case was absent. The virtual audience was attended by the leader of the revolutionaries, the small investor Keith Gill; Vlad Tenev, CEO of commission-free electronic brokerage app Robinhood; Reddit boss Steve Huffman; and Gabriel Plotkin, CEO of the Melvin Capital Management fund.

The House Financial Services Committee wanted to know if there was a possible manipulation of the market by any of the players.

“It is true that my investment in that company multiplied its value many times and therefore I feel enormously lucky,” said Keith Gill, who became a millionaire with this process and became a hero for small investors.

Gill added that “I am not an institutional investor, nor a private investment fund. I have no clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I am just a person whose investment in GameStop and social media posts were based on my own research and analysis. “

Other outraged lawmakers questioned whether the platforms were siding with hedge funds over retail investors as Robinhood went so far as to restrict GameStop’s operations.

“I’m sorry for what happened. I apologize. I’m not going to say Robinhood did everything perfect,” Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said, while vowing that “we must make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The GameStop episode has revealed the risks of trading for unsophisticated investors, as well as their uneven access. It also made the authorities, both federal and state, put the magnifying glass on the most advanced financial market in the world.

With AP, EFE and Reuters