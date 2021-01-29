Jorge García Castro, an expert in capital markets, explained to France 24 that the tremor that has been felt on Wall Street this week, with its epicenter in companies such as GameStop, AMC or BlackBerry, had its origin in a “market manipulation move” led by small investors.

Until two weeks ago, few in the United States stock market were betting on an almost anonymous firm: GameStop, a video game store with hundreds of physical locations, but without a promising future, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of online applications.

But his name will remain in the memory of the heavyweights of Wall Street. Together with the AMC cinema chain or the once prosperous Blackberry, they staged a clash between retail investors and large hedge funds.

The shares of these companies have seen strong rises in recent days thanks, in large part, to small investors coordinated in a Reddit forum called “Wall Street Bets”, which pushed their prices up and caused heavy losses to the riskiest funds (also known as hedge funds), which had bet low on those businesses.

“Through that social network, and that subgroup that has around three million users, these small investors, through different web platforms that proliferate today, orchestrated a whole move to buy the stock, generated an over-demand and that generated an increase in the short term and at the same time a loss for hegde funds ”, Jorge García Castro, an expert on capital markets, explained to France 24.

In effect, the GameStop share went from cost $ 17 at the beginning of the year to a peak of $ 347 just two days ago and at the end of this Thursday it was already down from $ 200. That is, the most recent cut shows an increase of 1,000 percent, which implies that its value in the stock market went from one billion dollars to 13.5 billion dollars in less than a month.

“Of his own medicine”

The shock has been such that major commission-free brokerage applications in the United States, such as Robinhood and TD Ameritrade, vetoed trading in those stocks.

These restrictions have been badly received by users of commission-free “trading” applications, whose stated objective is to democratize an activity until recently only available through bank intermediaries and paying financial fees.

For the expert Jorge García, what happened with GameStop and the other firms involved was nothing more than “a market manipulation move in this case orchestrated by those small investors, which is finally a bit of returning something of the same medicine that the great participants have applied so much to us ”.

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed the matter on Twitter and advocated investigating “Robinhood’s decision to block purchases of shares by retail investors while mutual funds are free to trade with the shares they consider,” to which Republican Senator Ted Cruz replied that he “totally agreed.”

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp‘s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

The issue has been so controversial that many are already asking for the intervention of the United States Securities Commission and the White House itself had to come out to acknowledge that it is also analyzing it.

