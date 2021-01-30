The US stock market regulator announced that it will “closely review” what happened this week on Wall Street, referring to the battle between small investors and so-called hedge funds around GameStop and a few other companies.

Wall Street closed its worst week since October on Friday, January 29, after one of its most surreal episodes in recent times and with hedge fund managers on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

The protagonists: an army of retail investors who, supported by commission-free brokerage applications and social networks, coordinated an impressive operation that left millions in losses for several funds.

The fight revolves around a forum on the social network Reddit, through which small investors flocked to buy shares in a company called GameStop.

The operation shot the value of this company’s share by more than a thousand percent so far this year and crumbled the intentions of the large funds to take advantage of the crisis facing the company.

In the stock market you don’t always win when a stock is up. Through operations known as “short positions”, investors can also bet that the securities will lose value. And they lost that bet.

Securities Commission puts its magnifying glass on the investor battle

At the end of a hectic week, in which the shares of GameStop and other firms object of the same strategy such as AMC, Nokia or Blackberry, suffered high volatilities, the United States Securities Commission (SEC for its acronym in English) decided to intervene.

On Thursday, January 28, it was controversial that some commission-free exchange platforms such as Robinhood, one of the most popular in the United States, decided to restrict their users from transactions with GameStop and other securities.

After amateur investors filed a class action lawsuit to claim their rights, this company backtracked and on Friday morning again allowed “limited” transactions with the group of volatile stocks.

In this regard, the SEC said that it “will closely review the actions taken by regulatory entities that may harm investors or unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities.”

The criticism of Robinhood and other platforms that imposed restrictions on retail investors sparked a huge debate in the country, which has sparked small demonstrations in front of the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange.

They even achieved a small feat: to agree with legislators from opposite poles, such as Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Ted Cruz, on what they considered an abuse of the Wall Street heavyweights against small users.

