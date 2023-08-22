Hong Kong is Japan’s second largest market, after mainland China, for agricultural and fisheries exports. And Japanese restaurants are very popular in the special administrative region, but now they feel threatened.

The imminent release of water from the collapsed Fukushima power plant in Japan has not only raised environmental concerns. There are also those who fear for food security in a region rich in fish and seafood.

The government of the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong warned that it plans to suspend imports of these products from at least ten Japanese prefectures, after Tokyo announced that it will start releasing treated radioactive water from the nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean starting next Thursday.

“We have a plan to ban those foods from Japanese prefectures, which we believe have some risk,” Hong Kong Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said on Tuesday, August 22.

While the details of the ban remain unclear, Japanese restaurant owners in the area fear the effect the measure may have on their business, as more than 90 percent of seafood supplies to Hong Kong are harvested. in Tokyo.

Japanese restaurant owners in Hong Kong are grappling with a looming ban on seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures because of Tokyo’s plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the sea from August 24 https://t.co/q3ltyEA6Mr pic.twitter.com/693w1oEfE8 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2023



Halry Yu, 42, is the owner and chef of Hassun Japanese restaurant and expects a loss of up to 40 percent of his income if the ban is enforced. So, he says, he will try to save his business by adding more meat items to the menu.

“If they ban imports coming through Tokyo, I think all sushi restaurants in Hong Kong will be in trouble. There are some supplies of seafood from Osaka, but the variety is limited,” Yu explained.

The import restriction would include live, frozen, chilled, dried aquatic products, sea salt, and raw or processed seaweed from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano, and Saitama.

In 2022, Japan exported 75.5 billion yen ($536 million) worth of seafood to Hong Kong, according to government statistics.

The start of the water discharge is scheduled for August 24

In 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed the cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan, causing three of its reactors to melt down and contaminating the cooling water.

The water, estimated at 1.34 million tons, is collected, filtered and stored in some 1,000 tanks, which fill much of the plant grounds and will reach capacity by early 2024.

For this reason, the Government of Fumio Kishida, after obtaining the approval of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Organization, has decided to begin the gradual release of water into the Pacific Ocean, in an amount that is comparable to what 500 swimming pools would contain. olympic

Stock image. Treated water storage tanks are seen at the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma city, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on March 1, 2021. © Sakura Murakami / Reuters

However, this plan has faced strong opposition from Japanese fishing organizations, which fear that the reputation of their seafood will be further damaged as they struggle to recover from the nuclear disaster. Groups in South Korea and China have also raised concerns, making it a political and diplomatic issue.

With Reuters and AP