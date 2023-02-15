French fashion house LVMH has tapped the creator of the famous song ‘Happy’ to fill the high-profile job left vacant following the death of its star designer Virgil Abloh more than a year ago. Winner of 13 Grammy Awards and nominated twice for Academy Awards, singer Pharrell Williams may now be seen more on fashion catwalks than on musical stages.

