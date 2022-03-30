The Kremlin is getting ready to present this Thursday, March 30, 2022, a plan with which it intends to demand that all payments for purchases of its hydrocarbons be made in rubles and not in dollars or euros. Europe, highly dependent on supplies from Russia, begins to consider even the worst scenarios.

In Europe the alarms are already going off due to a possible lack of gas. At least in Germany, which declared an early warning, the first of three steps whose most serious phase is a supply emergency.

A measure like these would force the Government to ration gas to the industry to protect household consumption and would trigger – even more – a rise in prices that had already been affected since before the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The reason: Moscow is getting ready to present a plan on Thursday so that its energy importers pay it in rubles and not in dollars or euros, a rule that it is even thinking of extending to other basic products such as fertilizers or food, of which it is a key global supplier.

Russia may expand the list of commodities for which it demands payment in rubles to include grain, oil, metals and others https://t.co/da63f5HdIa —Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 30, 2022



Declaring the “early warning”, the German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, assured that “if Russia stops its gas and oil deliveries, we will be able to handle it (…) But obviously there will be consequences such as high prices or certain restrictions”.

The issue is at the top of the European agenda this Wednesday, pending the next announcements from the Kremlin. France assures that it has enough gas for the winter and that it is preparing for all scenarios and the United Kingdom insists that, under no circumstances, will it pay in rubles.

In turn, the Government of Italy declared that it was waiting for Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, to make a statement before declaring any alert, an opinion similar to that of the Netherlands, which does not plan to activate any crisis plan until find yourself in real rationing.

In the midst of the different positions, what the countries do agree on is that citizens and companies need to reduce consumption as much as possible.

“We are in a situation where every kilowatt hour of energy saved helps. And that is why I also want to use this early warning statement to call on industrialists and private consumers to help us by saving gas and energy in general.”

But why is there so much controversy over Russia’s demand to pay in rubles?

Moscow’s intention that countries pay for their products in rubles would complicate its mainly European clients, who today pay 60% of hydrocarbons in euros or dollars.

Importers would have to find a bank that would exchange euros or dollars for rubles, a task that could be cumbersome because some banks in that country have been blocked or removed from the Swift system of international payments.

Russia as a world supplier © France 24

Still, there are some banks that have not been punished. For example, sanctions imposed by the US Treasury that prohibit banking transactions contain exceptions for energy payments, such as a concession to European allies that are much more dependent on Russian oil and gas.

Analysts say the fact that Russia is paid in rubles could help it dodge some Western punishments, as well as give the ruble, which has hit lows since the start of the war, a break, as it will increase demand for this coin.

However, they warn that, although it might be more convenient for an importer to pay with a devalued ruble, it will be difficult to obtain them in a market that has been sanctioned from almost all sides.

With Reuters and AP