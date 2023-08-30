After the coup that broke out in the African country on Wednesday, August 30, the French mining company Eramet announced the temporary suspension of its activity in the African nation, with the aim of “preserving the security” of its 8,000 workers. Through its local subsidiary, this firm is not only engaged in mining, but also operates freight and passenger railway lines, which are also paralyzed.

