The economy will be one of the highlights in the meeting that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will hold this Thursday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. But, how is the commercial relationship between these two nations? We review.

France annually exports about $1.6 billion worth of works of art and antiquities to the United States, according to official figures. Although they represent a small portion within the binational commercial exchange, the French country provides the American nation with a third of what it buys per year in this kind of commodity.

But this is just one example as far as the commercial relationship between these two nations is concerned. Transport equipment, machinery, chemicals and even leather products are among the most traded.

The United States imports more than it exports to France. © France 24

In 2021, the United States exported $29.9 billion worth of goods to France, while it imported $50.1 billion, giving the European country a trade advantage of about $20 billion, according to White House data.

This trade surplus in favor of France has remained between 10,000 million dollars and 20,000 million dollars in the last two decades, although in 2022, until September, it barely touched 8,000 million dollars.

France has a large trade surplus with the United States. © France 24

Side and side taxes deteriorate relationships

The trade relationship has been deteriorating in recent years, especially during the Donald Trump Administration when, in light of a long dispute with the European Union over aeronautical subsidies, both blocs began to impose two-way tariffs.

In 2020, France decided to impose additional taxes on large digital companies, as a way to recoup the profit they made from local markets while making limited contributions to public coffers.

In response, Washington threatened to impose extra tariffs on cosmetics, handbags and other French imports worth $1.3 billion a year. The application of the measure never entered into force, but it did stress relations.

After a kind of bilateral truce during the Joe Biden government, the atmosphere is once again tense. France and other countries of the European Union oppose one of the most ambitious laws promulgated by the president: the controversial inflation law that, according to the community block, will affect the interests of its members to grant generous incentives to the purchase of electric vehicles Made in the USA.