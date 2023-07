04:54 Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean increased by 55.2% in 2022, reaching its maximum historical value © ECLAC

Between 2021 and 2022, a total of 224,579 million dollars entered Latin American and Caribbean countries, which is the maximum value recorded by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) and in turn represents an increase of 55.2% . Brazil and Mexico were the main winners, followed by Chile, Colombia and Argentina.