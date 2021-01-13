The multinational company argued that it has had years of losses, which were aggravated by the pandemic, while the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said that what the American company wanted were more subsidies.

“We are all outraged.” With this phrase, Sinvaldo Cruz, general secretary of the Taubaté Metallurgical Union, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, wanted to summarize the general sentiment of at least 5,000 workers of the American multinational Ford Motor Co.

The union leader and hundreds of other employees of the company protested on Tuesday, January 12, in front of one of its car manufacturing plants, after the announcement that it will leave the country where it has operated since 1919.

On Monday, January 11, Ford said it will immediately cease production at its three factories, as part of a restructuring of its Latin American operations, costing about $ 4.1 billion.

Their argument was that the Covid-19 pandemic amplifies the “persistent idle capacity of the industry and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses.” But the government of Jair Bolsonaro does not believe it.

The company was the target of criticism from the Government

The Brazilian president regretted the announcement and warned that the US company “hid part of the truth, since what it wanted was more subsidies.”

What does Ford want? Ford did not tell the truth. They want subsidies. Do you want me to continue giving you R $ 20 billion as we did in recent years? Your money, your taxes, to make cars here? no! They stopped being competitive. I’m sorry, ”said the head of state.

The president of the country’s lower house, Rodrigo Maia, said on Twitter that the closures are “a sign of the lack of credibility of the Brazilian government.”

The date of Ford is a demonstration of the lack of credibility of the Brazilian government, of clear rules, of legal security and of a rational tax system. The system that we have became a madomio in recent years, which had a direct impact on the products of the companies. – Rodrigo Maia (@RodrigoMaia) January 11, 2021

Ford’s decision is yet another blow to Brazil, whose economy has suffered since 2014, sinking further amid the pandemic.

With Reuters, AP and EFE