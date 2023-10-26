United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford Motor negotiators reached an attempted labor agreement after a strike that moves into its sixth week, which could partially end the largest auto industry strike in recent U.S. history. Joined.

The auto strike in the United States involving more than 45,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is about to enter its seventh week. However, it was in the last one that he touched the most sensitive chords of the three Detroit titans.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union turned up the heat on automakers by attacking each company’s most profitable plants: GM’s assembly plant in Arlington, Texas; Ford’s heavy truck business in Kentucky and Stellantis’ Ram truck business in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Before six weeks passed this Friday since the work stoppage began, Ford reached a tentative agreement with the union for the signing of a four and a half year contract that contemplates a record salary increase of 25% during its validity.

The information was confirmed by Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, which was preparing to halt activities at a key Ford facility in Dearborn this week if a deal had not been reached.

“We are pleased to have reached an attempted agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW that covers our operations in the United States,” Ford CEO and President Jim Farley said in a statement also confirming the news.

UAW-Ford Vice President Chuck Browning said in a video this Wednesday, October 25, that the company’s workers should return to their jobs while it goes through the ratification process of the agreement, which must be endorsed by the board and the 57,000 members. of the union.

That means that about 20,000 employees will return to work and that production of Ford Super Duty trucks, Ford Bronco and Explorer SUVs, and Ranger trucks could restart this week.

Agreement with record salary increase

If the deal is approved, Ford employees will receive an immediate 11% pay increase. Including other additional items such as adjustment for inflation, the salary of some will rise up to 33% to more than $40 per hour during the term of the contract.

In addition to the overall salary increase, Fain revealed that the lowest-paid temporary workers would see increases of more than 150% over the duration of the contract and that regular employees would reach the maximum salary after three years.

After learning of the agreement, General Motors and Stellantis stated that they are working to reach their own agreements as soon as possible, while the UAW union celebrates that Ford has put 50% more money on the table than before the strike began on the 15th. of September.

With Reuters and AP