





FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats bike courier rides his bike during the heat wave in Utrecht, the Netherlands, August 10, 2022.

Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Relay filed lawsuits against New York City, seeking to stop a law that sets the minimum wage for food delivery drivers. Supporters of the legislation say workers on the platform currently earn $11 an hour, after expenses, which is $4 less than the base wage set in the Big Apple. The law, which goes into effect on July 12, plans to set a wage of $17 an hour.