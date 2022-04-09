As prices for cereals and vegetable oils hit their highest levels in history due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and “massive supply disruptions”, fertilizers soar threatening global food production.

One crisis after another. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, assured that the Food Price Index, which monitors monthly variations in international food prices, reached an average of 159.3 points in March, which represented 12.6% more than in February.

The data is the highest on record and even exceeded the rise of the global financial crisis of 2008. The agency affirms that the War in Ukraine, which began on February 24 after a Russian military offensive, has caused an increase in 17.1% in the price of cereals, including wheat and others such as oats, barley and corn.

Both countries in conflict represent about 30% and 20% of world exports of wheat and corn, respectively. “It is clear that these very high food prices require urgent action,” said Josef Schmidhuber, deputy director of FAO’s Markets and Trade Division.

The strongest increase was registered in vegetable oils, which advanced 23.2% compared to February, driven by the increase in prices of sunflower seed oil used for cooking. This is because Ukraine is the world’s leading exporter of sunflower oil, and Russia the second.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, reported that its food index hit a record level since 1990. © France 24

The war “will affect all production in the world”

According to experts, the effect of the war will be felt for months, and in a wide range of crops, especially due to the increase in fertilizer prices. “It’s going to affect all of the world’s production,” said David Laborde, a senior fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

The problem is that the high prices of gas and energy, a crisis that the world has been dragging on since before the war, directly affect the production of fertilizers.

For example, to produce ammonia and urea, key components of nitrogenous fertilizers, large amounts of natural gas are required. Yara International, a European fertilizer giant, said it has cut production to cope with rising energy.

According to them, 80% of the manufacturing cost of nitrogen-based fertilizers comes from energy. “Nitrogen is the nutrient most used by crops and mineral nitrogen fertilizers, the most used by farmers. This is mainly true for cereals, which receive more than half of nitrogenous mineral fertilizers and on which much of the nutrition of people and animal feed depends”, cites a study by The Conversation.

The publication adds that “today between a third and a half of food production for humanity depends directly on the application of nitrogenous fertilizers.”

Taking into account that Russia represents 15% of the global production of nitrogenous fertilizers and 17% of the global trade of potassium fertilizers, “the lack of these fertilizers could lead to a rise in the price of food, with unpredictable consequences,” he cites the portal.

“The price of nitrogenous fertilizers is intrinsically linked to the price of energy. More specifically, that of the fossil fuels that are used for its synthesis”, explains The Conversation.

Several countries in Europe and Central Asia depend on Russia to supply 50% of the fertilizer supply. A problem that Latin America does not escape. For Brazil, fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine represent 85% of its imports.

The increase in the price of fertilizers exceeded the historical record reached during the financial crisis of 2008. © France 24

The least developed countries, highly affected

A shortage of fertilizers and their current price increase poses a threat to the high inflation facing the world, according to experts.

The increase is dangerous because data from the World Food Programme, WFP, reveals that almost 283 million people in 81 countries currently face acute food insecurity, and another 45 million people are about to cross the line of famine.

Ukraine was WFP’s largest food supplier in 2021. Food production now at risk from war goes to less developed countries. Some 45 countries import a third of the wheat from the two countries at war and another 18 import more than 50% of that wheat.

Egypt, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are the first to suffer from food shortages, while the rest of the world has recently suffered from the increase in fuel prices and, without a doubt, is already generating social unrest that revives the ghost of the financial crisis of 2008, when thousands took to the streets disgruntled by the hikes.

with AP