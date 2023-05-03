Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva promised to continue talks to find a mechanism that would allow them to avoid the use of the US dollar in bilateral trade transactions. Argentina sees it as an alternative while experiencing a currency crisis and the Brazilian government has even agreed with China to carry out foreign trade operations in their own currencies.

