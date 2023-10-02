During the Covid-19 pandemic, the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, promoted a moratorium on federal loan payments, but the benefit came to an end on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Isabella completed her higher education in speech therapy in 2019 at the University of Miami. The three courses in her master’s degree cost her $65,000. She got a student loan whose payments were frozen by a pandemic benefit, but the benefit ended on October 1.

During the more than three years that payments were suspended due to the pandemic, he felt financial relief and now faces an expense that he did not contemplate.

“I’m going to have to pay between 300 to 600 dollars a month, which, more or less, is as if I had to pay for an extra car,” he said in an interview with France 24.

Like her, millions of Americans will see their federal student loan payments appear again on their list of monthly expenses, with interest that began to be generated since September.

On an earnings conference call last month, Target’s chief financial officer noted that such a resumption of payments “will put additional pressure on the already strained budgets of tens of millions of households,” a sentiment echoed by financial chiefs. from Best Buy and other retailers.

How does the resumption of payments affect the economy?





A failed “plan b” for President Biden

Months before the end of the moratorium, last July, President Joe Biden announced that he would forgive debts worth $400 billion, up to $20,000 per beneficiary. However, a Supreme Court ruling revoked the measure on the grounds that he was exceeding his duties.

After the Supreme Court overturned Biden’s original plan, the White House said it will use the Higher Education Act to grant cancellation to more borrowers. It is currently in a process known as “negotiated rule-making” to determine the details of that plan.

For the moment, as a supplementary measure, the president announced a 12-month grace period to help borrowers with difficulties from the resumption of payments: during this time, if the debtor does not pay, he will not be at risk of default and will not affect your credit score, although interest will accrue whether you make payments or not.

Borrowers can also access an income-based repayment plan, which sets the monthly student loan payment at an amount that should be affordable based on your income and family size.

