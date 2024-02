07:36 Interest rates in the US © France 24 Spanish

The Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, praised the performance of the US economy, but said that in inflationary terms it is not the time to ease monetary policy. The reference rate was unchanged at a range of 5.25% and 5.50%, the highest level in 22 years. In statements that give hope to the markets, Powell assured that there will be an interest rate cut “at any time this year.”