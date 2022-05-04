Almost 193 million people around the world do not have enough to eat each day, according to the latest report by the United Nations, in collaboration with the European Union. The situation today is worse in at least 53 countries, says the report.

The phenomenon of hunger has been increasing in the world for six consecutive years and the main food crises are at their worst, with 40 million people entering the figure in 2021.

This follows from a report produced by the Global Network against the Food Crisis, made up of the World Food Program (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the European Union.

Although the situation has worsened in fifty countries, it has done so more in nations such as Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Syria and Yemenwhich have been experiencing protracted conflict.

The report blames climate change, wars and the Covid-19 pandemic for the situation. Specifically, the Russian invasion of Ukraine “has put African countries at risk, since they depend on both countries in conflict for the supply of wheat.”

Hunger is characterized, according to the FAO, in “vulnerable families who cannot access enough food to eat every day. As a result, they have to employ emergency coping mechanisms such as selling assets, skipping meals, and engaging in dangerous behavior,” among others.

“Of course, this situation is also reflected in acute malnutrition, particularly in very young children, those who are less than five years old. And, ultimately, in loss of life. We have excess death,” said Rein Paulsen, director of the FAO Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

With Reuters and AP