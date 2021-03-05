More than 20 million people have fallen into poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, of which eight million are in extreme poverty, the United Nations economic agency for the region reported on Thursday.

A person is considered poor when they live on less than $ 1.90 a day, according to the United Nations. At the end of 2020, this condition affected 33.7% of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to a report of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Last year the poverty rate in this region reached levels that have not been observed in the last 12 years. Meanwhile, the extreme poverty rate stood at 12.5%, as was not recorded 20 years ago.

The total number of people living in poverty thus increased to 209 million, of which 78 million are in extreme poverty, which is eight million more than in 2019, according to the report ‘Social Panorama of Latin America 2020’.

The report, presented virtually by the agency’s director, Alicia Bárcena, also found a worsening of inequality and unemployment rates in a region that represents only 8.4% of the world’s population but almost 28% of the worldwide deaths from Covid-19.

Unemployment rose 2.6 percentage points to 10.7 at the end of the year, with the largest losses among women, informal workers, youth and migrants. In 2019, the regional unemployment rate had been 8.1%.

The coronavirus has aggravated the region’s structural problems, causing the biggest economic crisis in the last 120 years in Latin America, with a contraction in 2020 of 7.7%.

