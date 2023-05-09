The US president invited the main heads of the Senate and the House of Representatives to the White House for talks in which the amounts and types of spending cuts from the budget process are expected to be negotiated. In Washington there are few signs of progress, as the days run before June 1, the date on which the Treasury has warned that the federal government could default on its internal debt.

#Economy #Expectation #Bidens #meeting #leaders #Congress #discuss #debt #limit