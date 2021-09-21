A debt of more than 300,000 million dollars warns of the risk of bankruptcy of Evergrande, the largest real estate company in China. Their situation has created widespread fear in global financial markets and fear of a global economic slowdown, although experts doubt that the impact could transcend Asian borders.

A financial contagion. The main stock markets in the world fell on September 20 due to the fear of non-payment of a debt for more than 305,000 million dollars of the Evergrande real estate, the largest in China, which is in financial trouble.

Evergrande is also the most indebted firm in the world. This warned of the risk of defaults that could drag down the entire real estate and financial sector of China, whose relevance and link in the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of that country exceeds 20%.

In early September, rating agency Fitch lowered the valuation of Evergrande and its subsidiaries to the “very high level” of default risk. The company must pay interest valued at 84 million dollars this Thursday, plus another 47 million next week. The chances of default are high, say officials linked to the company.

“We believe credit risk is high given its tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to resolve late payments to its suppliers and contractors, and limited progress in asset liquidation,” Fitch warned.

According to Fátima Herranz, an analyst at Singular Bank, Evergrande’s situation “extends investors’ concern about developments in the housing and credit markets,” added to the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Although analysts doubt the impact of an eventual failure of Evergrande outside of China, the collapse is already being felt in markets around the world. The main indicator on Wall Street, the Dow Jones, fell 1.78% this Monday; like the selective S&P 500, which fell 1.70 and the worst part was carried by the technological Nasdaq, with minus 2.19%.

The liquidity problems of the real estate and the fear that they will spread to other companies in the sector and financial institutions increased the concerns of European investors. After the fall of the real estate in the Hong Kong stock exchange by more than 10%, Milan lost 2.57%, Frankfurt 2.31% and Paris 1.74%.

In Latin America, the worst part was carried by the Argentine stock market, with a drop of 6.21% and the Brazilian stock market, which fell 2.33%. Bitcoin lost 8% to $ 43,800, its lowest level since August. All fearful of the economic slowdown that could cause the bankruptcy of Evergrande, which brings back the ghost of Lehman Brothers, whose fall is considered the beginning of the global financial crisis of 2008.

Aberdeen Standard Investors analyst Paul Lukaszewski indicates that the contagion risks of an eventual default by Evergrande on world markets “are limited.” “Evergrande’s exposure to debt and equities is mainly concentrated in China. For contagion to reach global financial markets, the effects of the Evergrande situation would need to trigger a much larger internal crisis, something we consider unlikely.” Lukaszewski says.

The nervousness in the markets is due, according to Fátima Herranz, to other elements such as the negotiation of the spending ceiling in the US and the meeting that the Federal Reserve will hold this week.

Evergrande, a giant erected by the Chinese housing bubble

Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin is currently the fifth richest man in China. The company is based in Shenzhen, in the southeast of the country, although its presence extends to almost 300 cities in the Asian nation.

The company directly employs 200,000 workers and had its boom thanks to the Chinese housing bubble, applying a business model based on easy credit to build projects with money borrowed from banks and suppliers. The buildings were sold before being completed and with that money they leveraged new constructions.

Evergrande’s decline began last year, when Chinese authorities issued new regulations to prevent over-indebtedness by Chinese real estate companies, whose debt stands at $ 5 trillion. The Chinese real estate market was affected by the slowdown in home purchases, especially as a result of the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

With EFE