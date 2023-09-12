The European Commission cut its growth forecast for countries that share the euro as a currency, as well as for several economies individually. With the new estimates, the eurozone is expected to grow 0.8% this year and not 1.1% as projected last May. The report published this September 11 also reveals that Germany could contract 0.4% this year and in 2024 it would have a slower expansion, of 1.1%, instead of the 1.4% previously expected.

A darker scenario for the eurozone. European Statistical Office cut GDP growth forecast for the countries of the common currency for this year and also modified the data for the following year.

According to the entity, inflation in the region, which is around 5.3% year-on-year, has put pressure on the pockets of Europeans and has reduced consumption in the main economies.

“The stagnation of private consumption shows that high consumer prices for most goods and services have been taking a higher toll than expected, despite declining energy prices and continued expansion of employment and increase in wages,” said Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy.

With this new forecast, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Euro Zone will expand 0.8% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024 and not 1.1% in 2023 and 1.6% the following year, as predicted at the spring meeting in May.

According to this entity, the euro zone economy will grow more slowly than expected this year and next, largely because people consume less due to high inflation. © France 24 Spanish

In news that worried the region, the commissioners estimated that Germany, the continent’s largest economy, will contract 0.4% in 2023; a drastic change after they had predicted in May that the German economy would grow 0.2% this year. For next year the outlook was also clouded: previously a growth of 1.4% was expected and now it is estimated that it will be 1.1%.

Better news arrived for Spain and France, since an expansion of 1.0% and 2.2% respectively was projected for this year, instead of the 0.7% and 1.9% provided for in the previous meeting.

With Reuters