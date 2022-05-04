A day after Germany gave its support to an embargo on Russian oil and gas, scheduled for the end of the year, the head of the European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed confidence that the bloc of 27 will find agreements to take carried out the measure despite the opposition shown by Hungary and Slovakia due to their high dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

According to what was published by Borrell in a message on the social network Twitter, it would be the sixth round of sanctions that the block of 27 would impose to pressure Russia and that, among other things in addition to oil, would point to the withdrawal of Russian banks from the Swift international payment system.

“We are working on the sixth package of sanctions that aims to eliminate more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports. These measures will be presented to the Council for its approval, ”Borrell said in his message.

Additionally, during his visit to Panama, the head of the bloc’s diplomacy said that, at least, the oil embargo will be discussed by the representatives of the 27 nations in a meeting scheduled for May 16 and 17.

“I am confident that at least as far as oil imports are concerned, this deal will be possible between now and the next council,” Borrell said.

Hungary and Slovakia move away from sanctions on Russian energy

But achieving the consensus of the 27 to a new round of sanctions, and especially to the oil embargo, will not be entirely easy for the members of the European Union, in part, due to the disparate dependence that some nations show for Russian hydrocarbons.

In this sense, and as stated during the meeting of the energy ministers on May 2, Hungary and Slovakia once again expressed their refusal to support a veto on Russian oil imports.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been noted as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that his nation receives 85% of the gas and 60% of the oil it consumes from Russia. In this particular, his Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, pointed out that his country will not vote for a measure that affects “the transport of oil from Russia to Hungary”

“Currently it is physically impossible for Hungary and its economy to function without Russian oil,” Szijjarto said on May 2 from Kazakhstan.

Slovakia, which buys almost all of its oil from Russia, has indicated that it expects an exception from the European Union in order to continue supplying it, in part, because the refining process is adapted to Russian oil.

“This is an extremely important point for us. We are not able to change the refinement process so quickly,” Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said.

On the other hand, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed during a visit to a liquefied gas plant in northern Greece, which could be operational by next year, his desire to “break the Russian war machine” by moving Russia away. the countries of Russian oil and gas supply.

Also, the Moscow-based independent news agency Interfax noted that some EU countries are looking for new energy sources through cooperation with some African countries.

With Reuters, EFE and AP