The world’s top search engine, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is putting more artificial intelligence into its flagship product, amid a race to compete with Microsoft Corp. and rival search engine Bing.

From a specialized financial report, through clothing advertising and even the order-taking service in a drive-thru, they could soon reflect a common origin: Google’s artificial intelligence.

The tech giant revealed on Tuesday Deutsche Bank, Uber Technologies and Victoria’s Secret are among the companies testing its new Artificial Intelligence tools.

At its annual conference in Mountain View, California, this Wednesday, May 10, Google offered a new version of its search engine. Called the Generative Search Experience, the revamped Google can create more elaborate answers to open-ended questions, while still retaining its traditional list of web links.

With this new tool, which will also work in products like Gmail, it will be possible to create draft email messages with just a few keywords, as well as create completely new content, such as full text, images and software code using previous data.

Testing phase… for now

The Google home page will still look and act like the world famous search bar. The difference is in the answers.

If the new Google detects that generative AI can be used to answer a query, the top of the results page will display the AI-generated answer. Then, the traditional links to the web will be maintained.

According to a demo seen by Reuters this week, for example, a search for “weather in San Francisco” will, as usual, direct the user to an eight-day forecast.

The technology shift with AI is as big as they come. That's why it's so important that we make AI helpful for everyone — and we can't do it alone. We look forward to building the future together.



However, a query about what to wear in San Francisco would result in a long AI-generated response. “You should bring layers, including a short-sleeved shirt and a sweater or light jacket for the day,” the search engine would reply, providing the respective links to the websites from which these tips were obtained.

But this new audience search isn’t available yet. Only US consumers will gain access in the coming weeks through a waiting list, which is a testing phase during which Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results, according to the company.

The main objective: to bring to market tools that generate the same enthusiasm in consumers as the updates that Microsoft Corp. has made to its rival search engine Bing in recent months, all in the context of the fierce competition for Artificial Intelligence .

With Reuters, AP and EFE