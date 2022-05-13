Tesla CEO Elon Musk assured that he is still committed to the acquisition of the social network Twitter. However, he put the deal on hold, “pending” details supporting the company’s estimate of spam or fake accounts.

Where else, but on Twitter, the billionaire Elon Musk announced that he temporarily “paused” the agreement he had reached to keep 100% of the social network for about 44,000 million dollars.

The founder of the luxury car manufacturer Tesla told his more than 92 million followers on Friday that he is waiting for the social network to give him data on the proportion of his fake accounts, which he has previously calculated at 5%. of the total.

Accompanying his announcement, Musk tweeted a Reuters story from 10 days ago that cited the figures for fake accounts, which Twitter has said is an estimate and has warned the true number could be higher.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022



A move by Musk to lower the price of Twitter?

The estimated number of spam accounts on the microblogging site has been stable below 5% since 2013, according to Twitter regulatory filings, leading some analysts to wonder why Musk was bringing it up just now.

“This 5% metric has been around for some time. Clearly I would have seen it by now. So it may well be more part of a strategy to drive the price down,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told Reuters.

Indeed, the shares of this company on the New York Stock Exchange opened on Friday at just over 40 dollars, well below the trading price of 54.20 dollars per share.

Tech stocks have tumbled in recent weeks, amid investor concerns about runaway inflation and a potential economic slowdown.

A widely known strategy in the market

In the stock market, there are many precedents for price renegotiations in the midst of recessions. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, several companies changed the agreed price due to the global economic impact.

The most recent media case was that of the French retailer Louis Vuitton, which threatened to renege on an agreement to purchase the American jeweler Tiffany & Co. In the end, the seller agreed to reduce the original price by 425 million dollars to give up the property for $15.8 billion.

In these cases, the acquirers sometimes resort to clauses that allow them to get rid of the business when the company has suffered significant damage. But the Twitter deal doesn’t make it so easy. In fact, Musk is contractually obligated to pay Twitter a $1 billion breakup fee if he doesn’t complete the deal. The considered richest man in the world, however, maintained that he is still engaged.

