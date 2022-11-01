Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed that he will serve as CEO of the social network he just bought for $44 billion, after firing Parag Agrawal and other top officials. He also announced a monthly payment of eight dollars for verified accounts.

In what would become an official announcement hours later, a Twitter conversation hinted at billionaire Elon Musk’s plans for his newly acquired social media platform.

“We have to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about USD 8?”, was the response given by the luxury car and space travel tycoon to a tweet that raised the possible charge to those who want to keep their account verified. Information that Musk himself confirmed later.

The original tweet came from the novelist Stephen King, famous for renowned works such as “IT” or “The Shining”, who posted for his almost seven million followers: “$20 a month to keep my verification? They should pay me. If that is instituted, I will go like Enron.”

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022



The billionaire has said that introducing a value was the only way to defeat “trolls” and “bots”, as well as looking for different sources of income for Twitter, beyond advertising.

Added to the uncertainty among advertisers about the future of their role within the company is a new ingredient: Twitter advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted Tuesday that she resigned from her post last week.

Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night. — Sarah Personette (@SEP) November 1, 2022



New CEO and sole member of the Board of Directors

Elon Musk, with a fortune estimated by Bloomberg at around $240 billion, began his first week as owner of the social media platform with a few changes: He filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as the new CEO and finished fire the nine members of the board of directors.

After having dismantled the governing body and appearing as the only member of it, he clarified on Twitter that the measure was “temporary”, without offering more details.

Musk has made a number of pronouncements since earlier this year on how to fix Twitter, but it’s not yet clear which proposals he will prioritize.

Among other things, he promised to ease some of Twitter’s content restrictions to promote freedom of expression, but said last Friday that no major decisions would be made about content or the reinstatement of banned accounts until “content moderation” is in place. “.

With Reuters and AP