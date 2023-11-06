The tycoon owner of platform to the social network

It was baptized ‘Grok’ and is the first product from the company xAI, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who with just two months of studying this technology claims to have surpassed the operation and performance of those that have already been working with the technology for a few months. artificial intelligence (AI).

The developers assured that ‘Grok’ is inspired by the story of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’, and that it also has “a bit of wit”, “a rebellious streak” and should answer the “spicy questions” that other technologies of AI could dodge, according to the company statement.

As an example of this, the owner of X published on this social network an example of what his chatbot could do, challenging the artificial intelligence to respond to a request for a cocaine prescription, step by step.

“Oh, sure!” ‘Grok’ responded to the request. “Just a moment while I get the recipe for homemade cocaine, you know, because I’m going to totally help you with that,” he reads.

To give a taste of the connection ‘Grok’ has with X, Musk also posted a side-by-side comparison, answering a question against another AI bot. With the example, Musk wanted to show that his skills had “less updated” information.

Even so, xAI warned that this bot, like all other large language models or LLMs, has its Achilles heel, because “it can generate false or contradictory information.”

The prototype is in its early beta phase, just two months in training, and is available for a select number of users to test before the company releases it more widely.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so don’t use it if you hate humor! A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world through the platform X. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” notes the notice.

“Grok is still a very early beta product, the best we could do with 2 months of training, so expect that, with your help, it will improve rapidly with each passing week,” he adds.

Internet users in the US can sign up for a waiting list for a chance to use the bot. Eventually, Musk assured X, ‘Grok’ will be a feature of X Premium+, which costs $16 a month.

Does Musk change his speech regarding AI?

In a year full of controversies and controversies, in the first months of 2023, the owner of Tesla launched strong criticism of artificial intelligence. He was one of those who led the group of strong statements regarding this technology, warning of the risks and dismissing the optimism of his competitors in this matter.

Along with 1,000 other experts, Musk signed a letter calling for artificial intelligence to be stopped, arguing that it was a “threat to humanity.”

The document, which was also signed by Apple’s CEO, also called for the development of shared security protocols to try to contain its risks.

“I signed that letter knowing it was useless (…) I just wanted to put it on the record that I recommended a pause,” Musk posted on Sunday, November 5.

Indeed, US President Joe Biden last week signed an executive order for the oversight of AI, aimed at establishing standards for the protection of security and privacy, while technology leaders and academics debated the risks of technology at the UK AI Security Summit, also less than five days ago.

With Reuters and local media.