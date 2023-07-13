The owner of Twitter launched his artificial intelligence startup called xAI, while Google announced the arrival of its Bard app in Brazil and Europe, saying it is now available in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

The frantic race for the development of artificial intelligence was joined by the magnate Elon Musk when he launched his startup xAI on Wednesday, July 12, developed in part by a large team made up of engineers from the large technology companies in the United States.

The object of ridicule for a long time, this firm hopes to establish itself as an alternative to Microsoft’s ChatGPT, the company that he himself co-founded in 2015, and from which he left his board of directors in 2018.

Musk has said on several occasions that the development of AI should stop and that the sector needs regulation. He also predicted that super intelligence, or AI smarter than humans, will arrive in five or six years.

Google’s Bard Expands Its International Presence

This Thursday, July 13, Alphabet, parent of Google and YouTube, launched its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard in Europe and Brazil, the biggest expansion of the product since its launch in February.

“Starting today, you can collaborate with Bard in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish,” Google’s senior director of product Jack Krawczyk said in a blog post.

Bard and ChatGPT, which are the most advanced, are human-like programs that use generative artificial intelligence to hold conversations with users and answer countless questions.

With Reuters, AP and EFE