The wholesale dollar reached its highest level in four years and jumped 22% after the surprise support of the far-right candidate, Javier Milei. The Central Bank raised the interest rate 21 percentage points to 118% and decided to set the exchange rate at 350 Argentine pesos until the general elections are held, scheduled for October 22.

The polling agencies predicted the victory of Javier Milei, estimating 20% ​​of the votes, but they did not expect his support to be so pronounced. The 30.2% of votes, obtained in the internal contest of his coalition, made him the most voted candidate in the country.

It was precisely this change of course that altered the markets, drastically modified the value of the different types of dollars and moved the decisions of the Central Bank.

The wholesale dollar rose almost 63 pesos and rose to 350 pesos, a value that will remain frozen by order of the Central Bank, at least until October of this year, with the aim of “minimizing price devaluation.”

Such a jump had not been seen since August 12, 2019, when the formula of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner defeated Mauricio Macri in the primaries.

At that time, the Argentine currency lost 25% of its value and the wholesale greenback rose from $45.40 to $55.75 in a single day, that is, a rise that was close to 23%.

The ‘blue’ dollar, which is the currency that is negotiated in the informal market and is presented as an alternative to the exchange rate of the official dollar, gained 90 pesos during the day and was quoted at 695 pesos for sale, an increase of almost 15% and that adds to the 25% increase that this currency has had only so far in August.

The ‘blue’ dollar is the one that serves as a reference for citizens who find it almost impossible to buy in the official market due to strict state controls.

It was in April of this year that this informal dollar broke its ceiling and was quoted for 500 pesos. At that time, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, blamed the opposition for the currency crisis. He argued that the shortage of reserves was due to rumors and speculation by opponents of him in world markets.

Independent economic analysts surveyed by AP say that one of the reasons for the shortage of foreign currency is the drop in exports from Argentina, a scenario exacerbated by situations such as drought and bird flu, which hit the agricultural and livestock sector.

The main indicator of the Buenos Aires stock market, the S&P Merval also rose during the morning session of this Monday, August 14. It earned between 4% and 6% in its shares and remained in green numbers until 3:00 p.m., time in the Argentine capital.

