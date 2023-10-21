The presidential elections in Argentina are taking place in the midst of economic deterioration and rampant inflation, which has reached record levels in the last three decades, as well as increasing rates of poverty and extreme poverty. In times of change of government, does the country’s economic crisis have a solution?

The most recent official records indicate that the country’s Gross Domestic Product fell 2.8% in the second quarter of the year, marking a strong economic slowdown.

Households face a constant loss of purchasing power due to an overwhelming increase in the Consumer Price Index. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), interannual inflation, which a year ago increased to levels of 88%, in September exceeded 138%.

This situation is reflected in higher costs of goods and services such as clothing, recreation, culture and food.

The economic analyst and consultant, Juan Carlos Juárez, suggests that one of the first challenges is to rethink foreign trade and increase competitiveness.

We cannot continue being a country that exports primary materials. We have to give greater support to what we sell in the value chain, we can continue selling grains. Why do we sell soybeans for pig feed to China and do not sell soybean oil or soybean meal or many other soybean derivatives? If we are going to exploit lithium, we cannot take lithium from Argentina in bulk, it has to be with added value, it has to be the battery. That implies the change of a paradigm, considered Juárez.

When asked about the actions that a new Government should take, the analyst considers that there are no magic formulas: “I believe that there are no miraculous measures, there is no untimely decision-making, what there has to be is coherence and consequence in economic matters. , but it is not just about a government or a political faction.”

The increasing poverty rate

The new government will encounter a no small challenge: while inflation rises and the loss of value of salaries is constant, official figures show a poverty rate, which in the first half of the year exceeded 40% of the population. It is estimated that nearly 3 million households are poor in urban areas.

For the economic analyst, one of the impoverishment factors has been inflation, which is why it is also necessary to change the management of monetary policy.

Juárez maintains that it is necessary “for the Central Bank to have real autonomy, it cannot be an appendix of the Ministry of Economy. Political decision-making in economic matters cannot be mixed with what the regulation means with respect to the financial sector. The other issue for Argentina is that there must quickly be clear rules for the agricultural sector.”

To lower poverty levels in the country, a new rural policy would also be required, according to this analyst. “We have a country that can export soy, wheat, meat, corn, and we need a clear policy and reduce withholdings gradually. Today the withholdings are around 30%, that is, of every 10 dollars that farm exports produce, 3 are taken by the State,” he explained.

In terms of economic growth, the forecasts are not very encouraging. The international monetary fund projects that this year Argentine GDP will fall 2.5%, which implies immediate efforts by the new administration to reverse this trend. The same monetary fund predicts that only at the end of 2024 would rates of 2.8% be reached.