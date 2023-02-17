The Egyptian pound recently reached historical lows against the dollar and the annualized inflation rate reached 25.8% in January, showing an upward trend in prices and putting pressure on the pockets of Egyptians, who claim to find refuge in gold , which is not as volatile as your local currency.

The devaluation of the Egyptian pound has been the catalyst for the increase in demand for the precious metal, which increased by 83% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Sales of gold bars and coins also more than doubled, from 2.1 tons in 2020 to 4.4 tons in 2022, according to statistics from the Word Gold Council.

“Gold for Egyptian women is a kind of security. For many women and even families, gold acts as a sense of security even if it is expensive because in cases of inflation or instability,” said one of the Egyptian women interviewed by the AP news agency.

And it is that since March 2022, the local currency has experienced a devaluation of about 50%, weakening to approximately 30% against the US dollar.

With that outlook, gold metal shops have benefited and gold industry players predict continued demand in the coming months.

with PA