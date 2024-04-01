As of April 1, the Value Added Tax (VAT) in Ecuador stopped being 12% and began its upward path to 15%, after the president, Daniel Noboa, sponsored this initiative with the aim of use the money raised for security projects in the face of the “internal armed conflict” that the president declared in January. The Ministry of Economy assured that products in the family basket would be exempt from the increase, but citizens noticed increases in basic products even before this Monday.

Ecuadorians started the month of April with a higher tax, which was immediately reflected in the cost of fuel and domestic gas.

Many fear that the increase will cause an immediate increase in prices for basic and essential products, since with the increase in fuel, there usually comes an increase in items that are transported to the interior of the country from different regions.

And although the Executive said that this increase in gasoline was not significant, cars will be able to fill their tank with 10 gallons of 'Extra' (which is the most used gasoline) but paying 5 cents more to completely fill the tank .

With diesel, a truck could be filled with 20 gallons and would have to pay about 0.54 cents more, according to the Government, while a truck weighing about 18 tons would be paying $2.40 more.

The products that the Ministry of Economy said would be untouchable are rice, flour, oats, bread, fruits, vegetables and legumes, and also proteins such as tuna, eggs, chicken, meat, milk, oil and cheese..

While Public services would also be exempt, such as rent, water and electricity.. Medications, medical consultations, public and school transportation, and pensions in educational institutions would also be exempt.

But despite this, knowing that an increase was coming, speculation has occurred in some regions of the country, especially in informal sectors.

Some businesses and sales stalls raised their prices due to the fear that “everything is going to rise,” as Hernán Lazo, a crafts seller, expressed to the EFE agency, “this affects everyone,” he stated.

Where the 15% VAT will be seen will be on products such as cookies, snacks, instant coffee, soft drinks, fruit juices, soft drinks, jellies, dressings, mayonnaise and tomato sauce, as well as alcoholic beverages, technology, accessories for clothing, footwear and personal care items.

Why the VAT increase?

Noboa proposed the increase as an “urgent” measure to increase the level of government collection and invest the proceeds in projects that strengthen the security of the Andean country.

The president set an increase of 12% to 13% with the possibility of raising it to 15% depending on the country's economic needs.

In total, the Government expects that the country's collection will increase by about 1.3 billion dollars with this measure and that even part of this money will balance the deficit of about 4.8 billion dollars with which the country closed in 2023, equivalent to 5 % of GDP.





While this is happening, in the streets some believe that they can only “wait” for the Executive to “manage the money well.”

“The security part is good, because crime, insecurity, was advancing more. I am happy about that part, which he (Noboa) is doing,” Luis Cuyo told EFE, although he seemed resigned, as he said that the The measure was also already implemented and we just had to accept it.

“What can we do, right now? Nothing anymore, because telling one, two or three people not to go up is something absurd. It's already done, so it's time to accommodate the person's reach,” he said.

