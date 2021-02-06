The winner of the elections on Sunday, February 7, in Ecuador will receive an economy in crisis, with unemployment close to 7%, a large public debt and a poverty rate of 35%.

Evidence of the crisis in Ecuador is everywhere: restaurants closed, skyrocketing prices for oxygen tanks and countless “for sale” and “for rent” signs hanging from buildings.

“Before there was a restaurant in my business premises, but the crisis made the tenants leave, and right now, few people have money to eat out every day,” said Fausto Viteri, who is trying to rent or sell his property in a neighborhood that was once vibrant in the capital, Quito.

Who is elected president in the elections on Sunday, February 7, in this country of just over 17 million inhabitants, could depend, to a large extent, how fast the recovery will be.

Although Ecuadorians will choose from more than a dozen candidates, it is expected that, in economic terms, they will choose between two clear options: stick to the current pro-market vision of the last four years or return to the socialist path of the previous decade.

A “pre-pandemic” crisis

In Ecuador, what the Covid-19 pandemic did was aggravate an economy that had already been badly injured since oil prices, one of its main sources of income, began to fall as of 2015.

With an estimated decrease of the economy between 7% and 9% and negative inflation of 1.5% at the close of 2020, the Ecuadorian economy has been experiencing one of its worst crises since 2018, reinforced by the impact of the pandemic.

The country has an aggregate public debt that exceeds 60,000 million dollars, the payment of which will begin to commit its treasury within a year when it begins the payment of a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Employment is another morass that the next president will have to face, as full employment has fallen to less than 33% of the Economically Active Population (EAP), one of the lowest figures in the last 30 years.

In 2017, when the administration of President Lenín Moreno began, this indicator amounted to 50%, which represents a precariousness of working conditions in the last four years.

The most recent official figures available on employment in Ecuador indicate that underemployment (precarious employment) was 23.4% last October and unemployment at 6.6%.

