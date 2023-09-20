The youth emancipation rate in Spain stood at 15.9% at the end of 2022, well below the European average levels of 31.9%, according to an official report. The high cost of housing and difficulties in finding employment are some of the reasons.

The average age of emancipation in Spain at the end of 2022 was the highest in two decades: specifically, 30.3 years, according to figures analyzed by the Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE).

In this country, it is estimated that more than eight out of ten young people between 18 and 30 years old still live with their parentsa historical record rate that far exceeds the statistics of the rest of the European Union.

The report indicates that, while in Spain emancipation was 15.9% last year, in the European Union that average was almost double. The reason, he explains, is that increases in rent and housing prices make it impossible for a young person to emancipate themselves without becoming over-indebted.

Juan Antonio Báez Morín, vice president of the Youth Council, told France 24 that “the cost of food, rent, gasoline, everything has risen since 2008 even though salaries have stagnated and that has caused a loss purchasing power of 20%. For a young person it was easier to live in 2008 than in 2022.”

Of the 2.8 million people who were unemployed last July in Spain, 184,000 were under 25 years of age. The Government affirms that the general figure hit a 15-year low and that of young people has been falling for 27 months in year-on-year terms.

However, the Youth Council estimates that one in five people under 30 years of age with a job was in poverty or at risk of social exclusion.