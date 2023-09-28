From a non-union auto parts factory and with the direct rejection of the president of the United Auto Workers, Donald Trump spoke with workers in the automotive sector to demonstrate his support for the industry and criticize his opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden. For the former president, the arrival of electric cars “will destroy the automotive industry.”

The union that started the strike did not invite him and, even so, Donald Trump arrived in Michigan to try to convince auto workers that he can help them with their labor demands, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. The tycoon He superimposed this meeting on his commitment to the Republican debate, which he had to attend.

“You are the ones who build this country, you love this country and you are the ones who make our country work, you know that right? I put everything on the line to fight for you, I risk everything to defend the working class from the corrupt and political class that has spent decades absorbing the life, wealth and blood of this country.“I want a future that protects American workers and not foreign workers and a future where American dreams are put above foreign profits,” were his words in part of the speech.

The transition to electric cars

From Drake Enterprises, an auto parts factory that is not part of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Trump attacked President Joe Biden for suggesting the transition to electric vehicles and stated that this would “cost many Americans their jobs” in the automotive sector. .

“It doesn’t matter in the slightest what you achieve, because in two years you will all be out of business,” he said.

“I will not, under any circumstances, allow the American auto industry to die,” Trump said in Clinton Township, north of Detroit, “I want it to thrive,” he added.

The company’s 150 employees targeted make gear shift levers for heavy trucks, and components used in automobiles made by General Motors and Ford; Its president, Nathan Stemple, was the one who confirmed that it was a headquarters that did not support the UAW union.

USA: Without a defined agreement, the auto strike continues and extends to 20 states See also Economy - The European Central Bank makes loans more expensive at an unprecedented level





05:29 Members of the United Auto Workers march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is holding a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. AP – Paul Sancya

The bid for Michigan, a pivotal state in the elections

In his speech, the former president also used several minutes to criticize Biden’s meeting on Tuesday, September 26, with the strike in Michigan.

“Biden didn’t know where he was and only spoke for a few seconds,” he said, adding that both the US president and large Eastern companies want to see US companies fall “as soon as possible.”

On Tuesday, September 26, Biden became the first president of the country in modern times to join a demonstration, in a movement not seen since 1902 when on October 3 of that year President Theodore Roosevelt called on the Mine Workers United States of America to discuss their requests and reasons for the strike.

And both candidates for the White House seek to have the support of both Michigan and neighboring states that are usually classified as undecided in the elections.

The states that make up the industrial sector of the United States © France 24 Spanish

In 2020, Biden and his party, the Democrats, recovered the so-called rust belt states, managing to come back in Michigan by just 154,000 votes and giving him victory in this state, he also changed the trend in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and thus, These pieces escaped from Republican hands.

The union turns its back on Trump

Hours before his arrival, from the UAW union the president expressed his rejection of Trump’s visit to Michigan, for Shawn Fain it is a political movement to favor his campaign: “I find it a pathetic irony that the former president is going to celebrate a rally for union members at a non-union business,” Fain told CNN.

UAW President Shawn Fain says he won’t meet with Trump tomorrow in Michigan: “I see no point in meeting with him because I don’t think the man has–has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. “He serves the billionaire class” pic.twitter.com/dxaBdKzfGU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 27, 2023



Fain also denounced what he called Trump’s “lack of support” during a strike against General Motors in 2019, when he was in the White House and made it clear that he had no plans to meet with the former president to discuss issues related to the strike.

With Ap and Reuters.