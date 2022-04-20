Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has asked the state Congress for a law to end the special protections that have allowed the Walt Disney World complex to operate as a self-governing body for decades.

When in 1967 the American entertainment multinational Walt Disney World obtained autonomy to operate as a self-governing body in the areas where its parks are located, its intention was to build a futuristic city and a theme park. The city never materialized, but what is now known as Epcot did.

In an area of ​​about 100 square kilometers that sits between Osceola and Orange counties, in the center of the state, Walt Disney World has its own police and fire department, among other things.

However, the Governor of Florida wants to end this benefit, in the midst of a heated political discussion around the recent and controversial law that critics have called ‘Don’t say gay’, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity children from kindergarten through third grade.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call for what (lawmakers) are going to consider this week. So, yes, they will consider the congressional map, but they will also consider terminating all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” DeSantis said at a news conference, making references the company’s governing district without directly mentioning Disney.

In addition to congressional reapportionment, this week’s special session will include termination of legacy special districts and removal of exemptions from the big tech accountability law. pic.twitter.com/67sF4E113I — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 19, 2022



The announcement represents a new chapter in the pulse that DeSantis maintains with Disney after the company pointed out in a statement that the rule “never should have been approved.”

LGBTIQ+ advocates working for the multinational criticized Disney CEO Bob Chapek for what they called a “slow response” to the bill. Some even quit their jobs in protest.

The company not only apologized, but shortly before the law was enacted last March, it announced that it was canceling its large political donations in Florida, including to the governor himself, and that it would increase its funds in favor of groups that combat similar measures in other states.

Disney is one of Florida’s largest private employers: Last year, the company said it had more than 60,000 workers in the state.

With Reuters and EFE