The Walt Disney Co has canceled construction of a new campus in central Florida and would relocate 2,000 employees from southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development, while it wages a legal battle with Florida’s republican governor.

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are at odds with Disney over the company’s opposition to a state law that prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

Disney planned to build a 20-mile campus at the Walt Disney World theme park complex, but Josh D’Amaro, president of the parks, experiences and products division, said “new leadership and changing business conditions” led to the company to cancel the project.

“I remain optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business,” D’Amaro said. “We have plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs in the next ten years. I hope we’ll be able to do it,” he added.

Disney sued DeSantis and other officials last month for violation of the First Amendment. DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said Florida was not sure if the new Disney campus would come to fruition.

“Given the company’s financial woes, falling market capitalization and declining share price, it’s not surprising that they are restructuring their business operations and unsuccessfully canceling projects,” Redfern argued.

“I hope we can put this conflict behind us and return to a more normal working relationship with a company that has been one of our best business and tourism partners that we’ve had in the last 50 years,” said Florida Senator Joe Gruters, former president of the Republican Party.

“Two thousand jobs and a billion dollars of investment in our state, I would say it is a blow. The market is much better at dealing with companies than a strong-armed government,” he added.

“Florida just lost 2,000 jobs and millions in additional revenue due to Ron DeSantis’ unhinged personal vendetta against Disney. DeSantis has single-handedly and determinedly turned Florida into an anti-business state with his continued attacks on businesses that dare to challenge his fascist policies,” Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement.

The company employs 70,000 people and generates $1.2 billion in taxes a year.

with EFE