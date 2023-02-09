First modification:
The world’s largest entertainment company announced 7,000 job cuts as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. The layoffs are in addition to those of other big technology companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Meta and Zoom. In the world of streaming, several companies compete for the first place in subscribers, while Disney executives look for alternatives after the departure of 2.4 million users from their entertainment platform.
