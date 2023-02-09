





05:21 FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo is displayed on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is working on sequels to its “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” franchises as the company focuses more on brands that continue to perform well. © France 24 English

The world’s largest entertainment company announced 7,000 job cuts as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. The layoffs are in addition to those of other big technology companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Meta and Zoom. In the world of streaming, several companies compete for the first place in subscribers, while Disney executives look for alternatives after the departure of 2.4 million users from their entertainment platform.