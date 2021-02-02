According to the latest statistics, the GDP grew in 2020 in China by 2.3%. In the fourth quarter, it was even 6.5% while in the heart of the health crisis in March 2020, there was a fall growth of 6.5%. Despite everything, China is the only country to have escaped the recession, which astonishes even the economists Chinese.

The industry grew 2.8% in China in 2020 and exports reached their highest level since 2015 with $ 535 billion in 2020, an increase of 27% in one year, especially masks and computer equipment for teleworking. Elsewhere in the world, growth is declining: –23,9% in India between aApril and June, -3.5% in the United States, the worst year since 1946, -11% in UK, -8.3% in France.