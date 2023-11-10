The UN delivered the first report showing the devastating impact of the conflict on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Just after a month of attacks, the GDP of the Palestinian territories has contracted 4%, while poverty rose to almost 32%, from the previous 26.7%, which means 285,000 new poor people, in addition to the almost 1.5 million that were counted before the war. The impact is devastating.

