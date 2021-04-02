The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank said its ‘DCash’ is the first blockchain-based currency introduced by a world monetary authority, although some nations are already experimenting with similar systems.

Virtual currencies have been the highlight in the discussions of the monetary authorities in recent months in the world. From Europe, through Asia and to the United States, its introduction has been seen as an option to face the new technological reality.

But four remote Caribbean nations are the pioneers in the official introduction of this type of currency: Saint Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis, which are part of the Commonwealth of Nations (formerly the British Commonwealth).

The Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean put ‘DCash’ into circulation, a blockchain-based currency, the same system used for cryptocurrency transactions like bitcoin, which has been as novel as it is controversial.

“(It is) a milestone in the history of monetary instruments,” said Brian Popelka, CEO of Bitt, the Barbados-based company that was responsible for providing this technology to the Central Bank.

The goal: cut cash usage in half

The virtual currency system allows users, even without bank accounts, to use an application for payments. They just have a smartphone. Unlike cryptocurrencies, it is issued by an official central bank and has a fixed value, pegged to the existing Eastern Caribbean dollar that is used throughout much of the region.

Central Bank officials said that no later than September this year, the digital currency will be available in Anguilla, Dominica, Montserrat and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which are part of the eight island economies under its jurisdiction.

This project aims to see a 50% reduction in physical cash use by 2025, said Sharmyn Powell, chair of the bank’s fintech task force. “It is safer, faster and cheaper,” he said.

In the future, the virtual currency will serve for farmers, fishermen, small business owners and single mothers, among others, who are currently unbanked, to use the digital currency.

One Eastern Caribbean dollar is currently equivalent to 37 US cents, and all banknotes in the area still have Queen Elizabeth II of England, who is the head of the Commonwealth, imprinted.

Just two months ago, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Riksbank of Sweden, and the Swiss National Bank created a group to study whether they should issue digital currencies.

The Central Bank of Sweden has already commissioned a pilot program and China launched a digital currency in four cities in April 2020 as part of a pilot program that has since expanded to more than two dozen cities, but has yet to become legal tender.

With AP and local media