For the penultimate day of meetings at the World Economic Forum, the speeches focused on the Middle East and the co-founder of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT. On the one hand, the words of Israeli President Isaac Herzog resonated in the Swiss city to talk about the hostages kidnapped by Hamas; while in the technology panel, attendees wondered how to contain the force of an intelligence that is advancing at titanic steps without losing control of it in the attempt.

The future of war and technology. This Thursday, January 18, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, used the microphones of the Davos Forum to talk about the war that has been going on for more than 100 days.

Herzog spoke about the normalization of the panorama and commented on the already mentioned two-state solution, the Israeli and the Palestinian, Although he made it clear that before carrying out this idea proposed by the international community, Israel wants to make sure “that it can have security for its people.”

“After the attacks of October 7, we are in an emotional state in which the most important thing is to guarantee our well-being and security. Currently, our priority is that the hostages are released, terrorism does not return and ways are found for the normalization of relations in the region,” he explained next to a photo of Kfar Bibas, the youngest Israeli kidnapped in Gaza whose first birthday occurred this Thursday.

And some relatives of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza since the attacks of October 7 have traveled to the cold white city of Switzerland to advocate for the freedom of their loved ones and in an attempt to be heard at the event that concentrates to the world elite.

The relatives met with 150 company executives and asked them to use their influence to obtain the release of their loved ones.

Israeli baby, the youngest hostage held by Hamas, turns one year old





01:44 © France 24

The Israeli president also mentioned the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, ensuring that bilateral rapprochement could be “key to ending” the war with Hamas.

“I encourage all parties to discuss this normalization with Saudi Arabia, something that could change the rules of the game after similar steps taken bravely by Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco or Bahrain. “It is still delicate, it is fragile and it will take a long time, but I think it is actually an opportunity to move the world and the region towards a better future.”Herzog said.

Conflicting visions of Israel and the US regarding the creation of a Palestinian State after the war





01:38 © France 24

Artificial intelligence, another hot topic on the Davos agenda

In the words of one of the men who created ChatGPT, AI has become a “very powerful” technology and perhaps society has reached a point where “you don't know exactly what is going to happen.”

Sam Altman, from OpenAI, recognized that the anxiety that people have around artificial intelligence is “normal” and specified that the development of this system must be in good hands to give it the use for which it was created.

The United States, the European Union, Bill Gates and even the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, have signed documents proposing the regulation of AI or systems by region in which the limits of its use can be outlined. technology.