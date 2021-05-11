A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline exposed security vulnerabilities in the country’s aging energy infrastructure. The company closed its taps on Friday and, depending on how long the suspension lasts, the incident could affect millions of consumers.

A few clicks were enough to block America’s largest pipeline system. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) said it had evidence that they came from Russia and identified the culprits with their own name: Darkside.

A cyberattack, which could be the largest on the country’s oil infrastructure, caused the closure of the Colonial Pipeline system on Friday, May 7, 2021 and threatens to reduce or deprive millions of Americans of fuel supply.

According to the government entity, it was a “ransomware”, through which the group of hackers blocked access to the company’s computers and asked for money to free them.

President Joe Biden pointed out that, according to US intelligence data, “so far there is no evidence” that “Russia is involved” and recalled that he hopes to meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without mentioning a date.

Colonial Pipeline’s network of nearly 9,000 kilometers transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, in the southern and eastern United States, to New Jersey.

Colonial Pipeline’s pipeline network is nearly 9,000 kilometers long © France 24

But how can consumers be affected?

Don’t panic: the call from experts

This company claims to be responsible for the delivery of about 45% of the fuel used along the east coast of the United States. But, whether there will be a shortage or not depends on how long your system lasts off.

There is no looming deficit and therefore no need to panic when buying gasoline, said Richard Joswick, head of global oil analysis at S&P Global Platts. If the pipeline is restored before Friday, as the company says, there won’t be much of a problem.

“If it goes on for two weeks, it is a problem,” added Joswick. “It would end with price spikes and probably some service stations would be left without supply. And panic buying only makes it worse. “

The attack exposed the weaknesses of the energy system

The partial closure of the hydrocarbon transport network is just a consequence of an evil that has already been mentioned before: the fragility of the country’s energy infrastructure and its vulnerability to computer attacks, which are increasingly common.

DarkSide’s Russian-speaking hackers are just one of dozens of ‘ransomware’ gangs that specialize in double extortion, in which cybercriminals steal an organization’s data before encrypting it. They then threaten to download that data online if the victim does not pay.

In the past, the FBI has advised “ransomware” companies not to pay rewards to cybercriminals because they could encourage more attacks.

With AP, Reuters and EFE