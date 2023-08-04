The Central Bank of Cuba has banned the use of ATMs by state and private companies and limited cash transactions between them, as it seeks to rein in runaway inflation and unregistered businesses amid a severe economic crisis.

This Thursday, August 3, 2023, a new regulation came into force in Cuba that seeks, according to the Government, to promote the use of electronic transactions as part of a plan to bank the population. Although in the background, it arises as a response to the lack of cash in some ATMs.

The norm sets a maximum limit of 5,000 Cuban pesos (about 41.6 dollars at the official commercial exchange rate) per operation for cash collections and payments, which derive from a contractual relationship between companies, private workers and cooperatives, among others.

The vice president of the Central Bank, Alberto Quiñones, explained that operations that exceed that amount will be carried out through payment instruments and credit instruments other than cash, preferably through electronic channels.

Only cards associated with pensions, savings accounts, salaries and bonuses can be used in the ATM network, explained the Cuban issuing bank, adding that the implementation of the rule will be gradual.

The objective is that “receipts and payments between economic actors are not in cash… but are made electronically.”

Another of the reasons put forward by the monetary authority has to do with the fact that it seeks to curb inflation that in June of this year was almost 45% year-on-year.

However, the regulation could respond to a lack of confidence in the state banking system that has led to cash shortages. Local independent media and non-governmental organizations say that, in recent weeks, removing it has become a kind of “mission impossible.”

With EFE and Reuters