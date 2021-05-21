According to the Cuban Government, the Covid-19 pandemic has generated a considerable reduction in the entry of international travelers and, consequently, a significant deficit of foreign exchange.

Travelers leaving Cuba are allowed to buy up to $ 200 or its equivalent in other currencies at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos per dollar, a currency that is already priced at more than 50 pesos in the informal market. But only until this Thursday.

The state exchange houses (Cadeca) that operate in Cuban airports announced that they will not sell more foreign currency to travelers due to lack of liquidity, according to a statement from the entity published in state media.

“Taking into account the limited availability of foreign currency in the exchange houses, we are forced to adopt the decision, as of May 20, 2021, to suspend the freely convertible currency exchange service (MLC) in the offices located at international airports, “Cadeca explained.

The exchange boxes installed at airports were, in recent months, the only places where foreign currency could be legally purchased by presenting a boarding pass and passport.

The establishments of that chain in the rest of the country, and the banks – both state monopolies – have not sold dollars or any other hard currency for months, due to the lack of liquidity in the Caribbean country, which is going through its worst crisis in three decades.

In addition to the lack of tourists, international flights have been reduced to a minimum since February, so few Cubans return to the island with cash.

With EFE