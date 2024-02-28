China's largest real estate developer by sales announced this Wednesday, February 28, that a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a loan, clouding its debt restructuring prospects and worsening the industry crisis. . We explore the impact on the region.

Copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, lead and tin, among other metals, were trading lower at midday on Wednesday, February 28, on the London Metal Exchange (LME). due to bad news from China's real estate sector.

A creditor of Country Garden, China's largest developer by sales, has filed for liquidation after failing to pay about $205 million, a small part of a total debt of nearly $200 billion.

The petition not only calls into question the reorganization of China's “star” developer, but also the recovery of a battered industry that affects the Asian country's economy beyond its borders.

Just a month ago, a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group, the most indebted real estate developer in the world with more than $300 billion in liabilities and for which Country Garden was the replacement.

A crisis that dampens global growth

China's real estate sector, a pillar of its economy, has lurched from crisis to crisis since 2021 after the government launched a regulatory crackdown on debt-fueled construction.

Since then, a number of developers have defaulted on their payment obligations and many of them have started or are in the process of starting debt restructuring processes to avoid facing bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.

A winding-up petition against defaulted developer Country Garden is highlighting the risks posed by secretive private loans on distressed Chinese property firms https://t.co/SpifztZzyT —Bloomberg Markets (@markets) February 28, 2024



New home prices in China have been falling and the government is seeking to revive demand, for example by promoting lower mortgage interest rates. But many potential homeowners have been postponing their purchases as debt-ridden developers delay or suspend construction of new housing projects.

The situation is viewed closely by investors around the world, not only because it is the second largest economy on the planet, but because many of them are creditors who may never receive their payment.

Latin America watches the crisis closely

The real estate sector accounts for a quarter of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making it a major consumer of industrial metals, of which Latin America is a key exporter.

With less construction, the demand for raw materials decreases and drags down their prices.

Chile and Peru are two of the three largest global copper producers, whose inventories are at their highest level since last March, and Brazil is a leading supplier to China's construction sector, so any decrease in price directly affects the income of foreign exchange for export in these Latin American countries.

With EFE, Reuters and AP