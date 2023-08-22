The race against time begins for the big digital platforms and the strict rules of the community block. The directors of the European Commission assured that the legislation “guarantees safer users” in cyberspace. Among other things, digital platforms must allow access to their algorithm to be supervised by European officials.

This Friday, August 25, is the deadline that has been set for the large applications that operate in the European Union (EU) to take advantage of the rules that the 27 countries of the bloc have drawn up.

The announcement supposes that for this week the operators of the companies adjust their systems before being evaluated.

And it is that at least 19 platforms that have been classified as “very large” are under the magnifying glass of the EU, among those, those with at least 45 million monthly users in Europe, within which Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn qualify. , Pinterest, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Amazon Store and Google.

However, there are particular cases that have been given an extension of a few days for the changes, such as the case of the Chinese company TikTok, which has had the deadline extended until August 28. Other regulated online providers that do not fall into the “very large” category will need to comply by February 17, 2024.

The law, which will be fully applied by the end of August, aims to give the European authorities the power to establish annual risk assessments, in which European Commission officials will be able to carry out selective investigations.

In these investigations, it will be constantly reviewed that digital platforms have the capacity to stop online goods, services and content that are not allowed in the legislation of EU countries, such as those that are aimed at minors or those that are based on on race, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation.

The law also requires them to identify online vendors who are illegal and to prohibit certain categories of advertising.

For those who do not comply, penalties for violations can be up to 6% of a platform’s total annual turnover.

with AFP