This Central American country of five million inhabitants formally joined the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, upon depositing the instrument of accession in Paris, the headquarters of the organization.

It took Costa Rica about a decade to join what is also known as the “rich countries club,” an organization that, it says, brings together countries with best practices in various aspects, especially political and social.

The Central American country formalized its accession to the OECD on Tuesday, which now has 38 members, of which four are in Latin America: Mexico, Chile and Colombia, in addition to Costa Rica. Brazil, Argentina and Peru are candidates for membership.

Costa Rica is internationally recognized for its long-standing democracy, peace, and environmental policies. However, to complete the process, he had to implement a series of changes in public policies and introduce new laws.

Reforms in competition policy and the national statistical system, the introduction of criminal liability in bribery abroad or the creation of a national shareholders registry, are some of them.

The Costa Rican government also carried out a tax reform in 2018 and completed the application of tests with international standards in the public education system.

By joining the OECD, Costa Rica will be able to participate in more than 300 committees and technical working groups that make up the organization in its different areas of work.

With EFE