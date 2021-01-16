Since mid-2020, most of Costa Rican dairy and meat products cannot enter Panama, which alleges that its counterpart does not comply with sanitary measures. The Tico government denounces a commercial blockade.

After months of not being able to overcome their differences through diplomatic channels, Costa Rica and Panama turned to the World Trade Organization to settle a dispute over alleged barriers imposed on Costa Rican exporters.

Since mid-2020, a group of Costa Rican food processing plants have expired their export permits to Panama, which were not renewed.

According to the WTO, that started the legal consultation process on the case, the dispute has to do with products such as strawberries, dairy products, meat, pineapples and bananas from Costa Rica.

In August 2020, the Government of Costa Rica filed the complaint with the multilateral organization, arguing that it considered itself the victim of a blockade, but only now began the formal process to overcome the dispute.

The governments of both countries now have 60 days to try to reach a consensus bilaterally. Otherwise, they will have to go through the generally lengthy and time-consuming processes within the WTO.

With EFE