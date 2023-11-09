According to the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), which brings together more than 1,000 brands, the costs of buying clothing made in the Asian country would increase between 5% and 6% due to the salary increase that textile companies will give to workers. . The increase in purchasing prices would reduce the profit margin for global fashion retailers.

Large clothing sales companies such as H&M and Gap committed to Bangladesh by increasing prices when purchasing clothing made in this country.

Bangladesh is the world’s largest garment exporter after China. Textiles are the economic engine whose 55,000 million dollars annually in exports from the sector, mainly to the United States and Europe, They represent 85% of the national total.

However, more than a week of protests by a population tired of the terrible working conditions in factories with extremely low wages, has made the anger become collective, to the point that the union rejected the proposal for a salary increase of around 60%, to 113 dollars.

Even if the 56.2% increase proposed by the Government to be applied on December 1 is carried out, this would already put pressure on the purchasing organization of Western clothing retailers, who will have to assume the increase in their costs. of purchase so that the pressure is not transferred to the final buyer and, instead, represents a margin of loss in garments manufactured in Bangladesh.

“As we and our members have reiterated several times, we are committed to responsible purchasing practices to support wage increases,” said the statement from Stephen Lamar, executive director of the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA).

We also renew our pleas for the adoption of an annual minimum wage review mechanism so that Bangladeshi workers are not disadvantaged by changing macroeconomic conditions.

Low wages have helped Bangladesh develop its textile industry, which employs about four million people. Readymade garments are a pillar of the economy, accounting for almost 16% of GDP.

Even after the minimum wage increase, which some workers said was too small, Bangladesh falls behind other regional garment manufacturing centers such as Vietnam, where the average monthly wage is $275, and Cambodia, where it is $250, according to data from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

With Reuters