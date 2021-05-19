With the suspension, for a month, of the external sales of bovine meat, the Government of Alberto Fernández intends to face the skyrocketing domestic prices. The agricultural entities threatened to go on strike since Thursday, May 20.

The most important thing in an Argentine family usually happens around a grill with beef. But this central product in the local diet is now at the center of a conflict between the Government and the ranchers.

The consumer price index in a country, already inflationary, soared in the last 12 months to April by 46.3%. In this month alone, the price of meat rose even more, by 65.3%, said the Argentine Institute for the Promotion of Meat (IPCVA).

To contain the rapid advance in the prices of this product, the Executive announced the suspension for 30 days of its exports, a decision presented to the local press by President Alberto Fernández as an “emergency measure” to “put the sector in order. , restrict speculative practices and avoid tax evasion in foreign trade “.

Immediately, the Agricultural Entities Liaison Commission, which represents agricultural producers and companies, declared a “cessation of all categories of livestock trade” from midnight on Thursday until May 28.

The Gno measures lead us to cease marketing from Thursday at 00 until Friday 28. They should encourage production instead of stopping it. The Gno with the restriction does not solve access to food, does not stop inflation and neither does it fix the economy. – Jorge Chemes (@Jorge_Chemes) May 18, 2021



The government measure probably would not have aroused such a level of controversy, had it not been for the fact that foreign sales of beef are one of the engines of its economy.

Argentina is the fifth product and fourth world exporter, after Brazil, Australia and India. In 2020 its sales abroad, mainly to China, were 819,000 tons, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. In return, the country received 3,368 million dollars.

But beef is not only one of the largest sources of foreign exchange in this country. It is also a staple in the Argentine diet. In fact, Argentina is the main consumer of this type of meat per capita in the world, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The intake of beef, however, dropped from 69.3 kilos per person per year in 2009 to 49.2 kilos on average today, according to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Meat and Derivatives (CICCRA).

This is not the first time that the agricultural industry has gone on strike in protest of government measures.

A four-month strike was organized in 2008 when then-president Cristina Kirchner, current vice president, announced a plan to increase export taxes. But the tension eased when the initiative was finally rejected by Congress.

